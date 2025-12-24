F.Y.I. Movies: Skatetown, U.S.A. (1979)
This movie is so weirdly bad that it is a good reminder of how low Hollywood would go to subvert society. This is Patrick Swazi’s first movie, I think, and it is like a carnival, circus atmosphere that is highly sexualized and weirdly darkly based. Sex, drugs and music all while people are roller skating around in choreographed routines....
Plot:
A street-gang leader challenges a handsome young skater in a championship contest at the local roller-disco rink.
Type:
Movie
Country:
United States of America
Genre:
N/A
Release:
Oct 01, 1979
Director:
William A. Levey
Actors:
Scott Baio, Flip Wilson, Ron Palillo
Link:
https://moviesjoy.icu/moviesjoy-movie/skatetown-u-s-a-oPQ3Nr
