This is a wonderful movie about people struggling with all kinds of issues, but their particular quirks complement each other when they find the correct people that complement them. I thought it was funny and real in many ways. I like that the main character wanted to be off drugs and eventually found his way to the ground by meeting his true love. This is a rate human movie. Understated in many ways, with a happy ending.

Plot:

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Link:

https://lookmovie2.la/movies/view/silver-linings-playbook-2012

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!