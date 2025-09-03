Interesting movie showing the class warfare that used to exist in the USA, before the Marxist wokeness queered and hypersexualized everything. This is a boy meets girl and falls in Love movie. It is about self-discovery and the reveal of how fake high school can be. Lots of references that simply do not exist in movies anymore. This is not deep or cerebral, just a lockback before woke, when people were expected to be decent.
Plot:
Senior high school hotshot Zach Siler could be the envy of his peers. However, his popularity declines sharply if his cheerleader girlfriend leaves him for sleazy reality-television star Brock Hudson. Desperate to revive his fading reputation, Siler agrees to a challenge. He's got six weeks to help her develop into the school prom queen -- and also to gain the trust of outcast Laney Boggs.
Link:
https://moviesjoy.to/watch-movie/shes-all-that-17328.2508851
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
