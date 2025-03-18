This movie has lots of great historical lessons, insights and reveals. This is a meritocracy movie that had me hoping things turned out well, and they did. This is a feel-good movie; the heroes win. I liked it; despite the cover-up of the source of the misery people experienced, the bankers destroyed the economy and created a slave labour source to build up America for pennies on the dollar.

Plot:

During the Great Depression, the disillusioned Americans need some motivation. It came from one of the most popular entertainments of that era, horseracing. . When an ordinary horse overcame the reigning champion, the whole nation hoped for the best.

