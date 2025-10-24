This movie provides an interesting perspective about the American Revolution, how unwilling people were dragged in, how people’s position changed repeatedly, what people had to do to simply survive... very unusual holiwood movie, with Al Pachino no lless. Well worth the watch.

Plot:

New York trapper Tom Dobb becomes an unwilling participant in the American Revolution after his son Ned is drafted into the Army by the villainous Sergeant Major Peasy. Tom attempts to find his son, and eventually becomes convinced that he must take a stand and fight for the freedom of the Colonies, alongside the aristocratic rebel Daisy McConnahay. As Tom undergoes his change of heart, the events of the war unfold in large-scale grandeur.

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, History, War

Release:

Dec 25, 1985

Production:

Goldcrest , Viking Film

Casts:

null

Link:

https://www.watch-tvseries.tv/movies/revolution-45445

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!