This movie captures the feeling of drug tripping like no other movie. The music, visuals, script, actors and story... It reminds me of why I stay sober. The people start off innocent enough, then spiral into oblivion. I have seen this happen to many people in my own life. Many now dead, or worse. By the grace of God, I made an exit and never looked back.
Story:
The drug-induced utopias of four Coney Island people are shattered when their addictions become stronger.
Link:
https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-6w7-requiem-for-a-dream-2000
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
This movie captures the feeling of drug tripping like no other movie. The music, visuals, script, actors and story... It reminds me of why I stay sober. The people start off innocent enough, then spiral into oblivion. I have seen this happen to many people in my own life. Many now dead, or worse. By the grace of God, I made an exit and never looked back.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I'm scared...sounds intense. I will try to watch it on Amazon Prime. Thanks Sober.