This movie captures the feeling of drug tripping like no other movie. The music, visuals, script, actors and story... It reminds me of why I stay sober. The people start off innocent enough, then spiral into oblivion. I have seen this happen to many people in my own life. Many now dead, or worse. By the grace of God, I made an exit and never looked back.





Story:

The drug-induced utopias of four Coney Island people are shattered when their addictions become stronger.



Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-6w7-requiem-for-a-dream-2000



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!