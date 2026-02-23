This such a great movie explaining some cool chess history. I loved this movie, it shows how merit rises to the top. No woke nonsense here, just an awesome chess player. Her dad made an amizing decision and stuck with it. Amazing. I recomend.

Plot: A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering international men’s chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov and her domineering father, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.

Released: 2026-01-27

Genre: Documentary

Casts: Judit Polgar,

Duration: 93 min

Country: United States of America

Production: Moxie Films

