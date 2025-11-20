F.Y.I. Movies Ps I Love You (2007)
This is a older holywood movie, which is a man and a woman fall in love movie. The husband dies and she has to move on. I liked this movie. Lots of great Irish accents and generally funny and unpredictable. Great acting, good story, generally wholesome.
Plot:
Holly, a beautiful smart woman, soon becomes a widow after the death of her beloved husband, Garry. In her new tough life, she surprisingly receives meaning messages prepared by her husband one by one, which helps her to ease the pain and get a brighter future.
Genre: Romance, Drama
Actor: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Harry Connick Jr
Director: Richard LaGravenese
Country: United States
Duration: 126 min
Quality: HD
Release: 2007
IMDb: 7
