This is a older holywood movie, which is a man and a woman fall in love movie. The husband dies and she has to move on. I liked this movie. Lots of great Irish accents and generally funny and unpredictable. Great acting, good story, generally wholesome.

Plot:

Holly, a beautiful smart woman, soon becomes a widow after the death of her beloved husband, Garry. In her new tough life, she surprisingly receives meaning messages prepared by her husband one by one, which helps her to ease the pain and get a brighter future.

Genre: Romance, Drama

Actor: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Harry Connick Jr

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Country: United States

Duration: 126 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2007

IMDb: 7

