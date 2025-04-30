True love. This movie is one of the best movies ever, it is so funny and good natured, and captures the relationship between a father and granson.

Plot:

A kindly grandfather sits down with his ill grandson and reads him a story. The story is one that has been passed down from father to son for generations. As the grandfather reads the story, the action comes alive. The story is a classic tale of love and adventure as the beautiful Buttercup, engaged to the odious Prince Humperdinck, is kidnapped and held against her will in order to start a war.

Link:

https://ww6.watchseriesfree.co/movie/the-princess-bride-5307/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!