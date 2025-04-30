Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
9h

Great movie!!!🎥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy Swaner's avatar
Amy Swaner
7h

Absolutely love this movie! I quote it all the time to my kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture