This is such a great movie. I cannot recommend it enough. This is what cinema can be if they dropped the wokeness and made a movie about people that told stories that matter and connect us together in our shared humanity.

Story

A family takes in an injured Magpie that makes a profound difference in their lives.

Genre: Drama

Actor: Naomi Watts, Griffin Murray-Johnston, Andrew Lincoln

Director: Glendyn Ivin

Country: Australia, United States

Duration: 95 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2020

2020 Australian drama film directed by Glendyn Ivin, from a screenplay by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps, and is based on the book of the same name by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive. It stars Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver. The book and film are based on a true story of Sam and Cameron Bloom’s family and their interactions with an Australian magpie named ‘Penguin’.

