I really liked this classic movie, going back in time. This shows a window into how free America was not that long ago. The movie reveals some interesting cons and human connection between flawed people. Very refreshing human movie. Before the Administrative state started destroying America with welfare debts people had to take care of themselves or die.

Storyline: During the Great Depression, a con man finds himself saddled with a young girl who may or may not be his daughter, and the two forge an unlikely partnership.

Link:

https://movies4uhd.net/watch-paper-moon-1973.ttw0

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!