This movie illustrates how easily we could be quickly re-educated to change as a society. Our history could be wiped and our identities remade into something else. Our culture, histories and identities are fragile. This movie illustrates that Plato's cave can be rewritten by a force that wishes to systematically control us. Evil it could be called. Earth could be the ship in that movie, overtaken by evil, and we are all suffering collective amnesia.

Plot

Pandorum (2009) is a space-horror movie of 2009. It begins with Ben Foster waking up from some kind of hypersleep. The man seems to be on a spaceship and suffering from amnesia. As the story unfolds, we discover something has gone horribly wrong. And the movie starts progressively becoming a horror film.

Link:

https://www.lookmovie2.to/movies/play/1689756716-pandorum-2009

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!