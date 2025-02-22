This movie reveals the evils of the drug industry. This misdirects the blame onto the pushers of legal drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is evil. Money greases the wheels, so evil corrupts cities, communities and families. What is irritating and true is that those who are responsible are never held accountable. That is the truth. The acting is great, the cast is awesome, and the directing is great.



Summary:



A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?



Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake, a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida.



Liza's charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.



