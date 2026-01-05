This is such a heartfelt movie. Chase your dreams and do great things. This movie unintentionally captures the British Monarchy's destruction of the people of Wales. People work their whole lives to just stay in poverty, because the system is designed this way. Humour overcomes depression. But this sucks. Enough already.

Story:

The true story of Paul Potts, a shy, bullied shop assistant by day and an amateur opera singer by night who became a phenomenon after being chosen for -- and ultimately winning -- Britain's Got Talent (2007).

• Country: United States, United Kingdom

• Genres: Comedy, Drama, Biography

• Released: Oct 25, 2013

• Directors: David Frankel

• Productions: Syco Television, Relevant Entertainment

• Casts: Julie Walters, James Corden, Alexandra Roach

Link:

https://123moviesfree.bz/watch/one-chance.z8l1mr#ep=1

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP-UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!