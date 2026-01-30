This is a time machine movie, in that watching this movie is like steping into a time machine poping out in 1980’s. Lots of great hillbilly lingo and concepts. This was at a high water mark of hollywood, when Americanism was celebrated to contrast the Soviet Union. How far the propaganda has fallen. Worth a watch.

Plot: Next of Kin is a 1989 American action-thriller film follows Truman Gates (Patrick Swayze), raised in Appalachia, a Chicago cop, sets out to find the killer of his brother.. And, another of his brothers, Briar (a hillbilly) decides to find the killer himself.

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Actor: Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson, Adam Baldwin

Director: John Irvin

Country: United States

Duration: 108 min

Quality: HD

Release: 1989

IMDb: 5

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/next-of-kin-17593/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!