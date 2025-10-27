This is a funny movie with a lot of truth and funny characters. It is about a woman who is a corporate climber, who falls for the hillbilly and it is awkward and super funny. She makes do in a bad situation, but finds reue friends in the fridgid north. Funny story, great characters great acting and more. Worth a watch.

New in Town (Also Known As: Nueva en la ciudad) is a Comedy, Romance film directed by Jonas Elmer and written by Ken Rance. It was released on 6 March 2009. It stars Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr., Siobhan Fallon Hogan. The film’s content : A Miami businesswoman adjusts to her new life in a tiny Minnesota town… What awaits ahead ? Enjoy the film and discover by yourself.

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Actor: Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr, Siobhan Fallon Hogan

Director: Jonas Elmer

Country: United States

Duration: 97 min

Quality: SD

Release: 2009

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/new-in-town-9603/

