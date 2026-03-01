I really liked this hidden gem of a movie. This is an interesting movie that explores complex concepts, with great acting, great story with a happy ending without the usual evil. It actually reveals the machine that is phycology and chemical pharmacuticals. Worth your time.

Plot:

At a woodland cabin, a smalltown doctor discovers Nell - a beautiful young woman with several secrets.

Released: 1994-12-23

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Casts: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson, Richard Libertini, Robin Mullins

Duration: 112 min

Country: United States of America

Production: Egg Pictures, PolyGram Filmed Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Link:

https://moviesjoy.is/watch-movie/nell-10764.5312767

