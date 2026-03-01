F.Y.I. Movies: Nell (1994)
I really liked this hidden gem of a movie. This is an interesting movie that explores complex concepts, with great acting, great story with a happy ending without the usual evil. It actually reveals the machine that is phycology and chemical pharmacuticals. Worth your time.
Plot:
At a woodland cabin, a smalltown doctor discovers Nell - a beautiful young woman with several secrets.
Released: 1994-12-23
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Casts: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson, Richard Libertini, Robin Mullins
Duration: 112 min
Country: United States of America
Production: Egg Pictures, PolyGram Filmed Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Link:
https://moviesjoy.is/watch-movie/nell-10764.5312767
