This is a good natured movie about regular people working hard to help children access music. The predictove programming element is PR branding teachers as heroes and divorced mothers even more so. Great writting, acting and performances.

Plot:

A young teacher determines to fight against the board of education in a Harlem school the beauty of music. She can loses everything which lead to unexpected consequences in her struggle.

Genre: Musical, Drama

Actor: Meryl Streep, Cloris Leachman, Henry Dinhofer

Director: Wes Craven

Country: United States

Duration: 124 min

Quality: HD

Release: 1999

IMDb: 6

