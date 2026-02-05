F.Y.I. Movies: Music of the Heart
This is a good natured movie about regular people working hard to help children access music. The predictove programming element is PR branding teachers as heroes and divorced mothers even more so. Great writting, acting and performances.
Plot:
A young teacher determines to fight against the board of education in a Harlem school the beauty of music. She can loses everything which lead to unexpected consequences in her struggle.
Genre: Musical, Drama
Actor: Meryl Streep, Cloris Leachman, Henry Dinhofer
Director: Wes Craven
Country: United States
Duration: 124 min
Quality: HD
Release: 1999
IMDb: 6
Link:
https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/music-of-the-heart-19891/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!