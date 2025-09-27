This is a positive movie in many ways that reveals the dark truth about the entertainment industry, but finds a way to make light of it. It also has a lot of heart and is very funny. The characters are great, the writing is great, and the story is great.

Plot:

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence, this romantic comedy stars Hugh Grant as Alex Fletcher, a washed-up musician who once lived in the rarified heights of music godhood. When he is offered an opportunity to write and record a duet, Alex realizes that he can say it with music, but he sure can’t say it with words. Luckily for Alex, his quirky plant-keeper Sophie Fisher (Barrymore) has quite a way with words.

Link:

