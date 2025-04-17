I absolutely loved this movie. The characters were all good-natured regular people trying to make their way through life. I love British people and French people, and this movie highlighted the awesome aspects of both. The casting was beyond excellent, the acting superb, the story is awesome, and all round a great movie that brings you up and down the way movies should. One of my favourite movies of late.

Plot:

Saying goodbye to friends like Archie (Jason Isaacs) won’t be easy, and neither will be winning over elite people in Paris from Madame Colbert (Isabelle Huppert) to idealistic accountant André (Lucas Bravo).

Notes:

2022 historical comedy drama film directed and produced by Anthony Fabian, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed. It is the third film adaptation of the 1958 novel Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico. The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs. The film enjoyed strong box office success in the United States arthouse circuit. Manville received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her performance...

