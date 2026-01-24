This movie illustrates the nonsense of British Society, that stratifies everything, so that unless you have the correct family name you will neve be allowed to succeed. This movie reveals that the system is designed for control and protection of control, not meritocrasy. The background is the story not the other way around.

Wild schoolboy Rich Jenkins, with alcoholic miner father and teacher Philip Burton who saw his potential, transforms into Richard Burton - Wales' greatest star.

https://123moviesfree.bz/watch/mr-burton.zxde9n#ep=1

