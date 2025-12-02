F.Y.I. Movies - Movie Bandslam (2009)
Really funny, good humoured movie with a lot of heart and growing up. The script was great, the cast was great, the whole thing wonderfully worked out... lots of easter eggs in this movie. I recomend.
A new kid in town assembles a fledgling rock band -- together, they achieve their dreams and compete against the best in the biggest event of the year, a battle of the bands.
Type:
Movie
Country:
United States
Genre:
Drama, Family
Release:
Sep 25, 2009
Director:
Todd Graff
Actors:
Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens, Gaelan Connell
Link:
https://moviesjoy.icu/moviesjoy-movie/bandslam-high-school-band-qrO9jF
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!