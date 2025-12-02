Really funny, good humoured movie with a lot of heart and growing up. The script was great, the cast was great, the whole thing wonderfully worked out... lots of easter eggs in this movie. I recomend.

A new kid in town assembles a fledgling rock band -- together, they achieve their dreams and compete against the best in the biggest event of the year, a battle of the bands.

Type:

Movie

Country:

United States

Genre:

Drama, Family

Release:

Sep 25, 2009

Director:

Todd Graff

Actors:

Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens, Gaelan Connell

