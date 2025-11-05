F.Y.I. Movies - Morning Glory (2010)

This is a super cute movie, featuring a great cast that I really liked. Easy watching drama. This movie is pro TV, pro promiscuity, pro-journalist propaganda, but it is a likeable, enjoyable movie to watch, despite that. This is before the full-on woke takeover killed the movie business. Great cast, great story, great acting and funny.

Comedy · Drama · Romance

A young and devoted morning television producer is hired as an executive producer on a long-running morning show at a once-prominent but currently failing station in New York City. Eager to keep the show on air, she recruits a former news journalist and anchor who disapproves of co-hosting a show that does not deal with real news stories.

