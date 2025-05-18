It is a really great movie with a heart. The characters are great. I really related to this movie in many ways. Searching for meaning in the reflecton of your blood parents and the search for acceptance. The art of the mix tape and more. Really great movie.



Synopsis

Mixtape is a 2021 family comedy-drama directed by Valerie Weiss. The film follows 12-year-old Beverly Moody, who discovers a broken mixtape previously belonging to her late parents. Determined to uncover the songs and their meanings, Beverly embarks on a journey of musical discovery, forging connections and understanding her parents' lives in the process. The film stars Gemma Brooke Allen, Julie Bowen, and Audrey Hsieh.



Link:

https://lookmovie2.la/movies/play/1691344181-la-cassette-2021



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!