This is a fun movie, about a foundational character that revolutionsize childrens books. Weird people change things in creative ways. Love and tragedy. Great story, great script, lovable characters and an interesting peek into how things once were.

The story begins with Beatrix Potter nervously packing her portfolio and narrating that she is a London spinster, and that her ambition to become a children’s author meets with wide disapproval. Then, many events happen around her.

Genre: Drama, Biography

Actor: Renée Zellweger, Ewan McGregor, Emily Watson

Director: Chris Noonan

Country: International, United States, United Kingdom

Duration: 88 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2006

IMDb: 7

