I loved this movie. I am an old-school headbanger. A metal historian geek. So, I appreciated all the easter eggs' cultural and historical references. I found myself shouting out the band name/album/song when they would play a few riffs. Lol. This is a good-natured movie. I really appreciated it. I kept expecting the story to go sideways, and it did not. Just a great story about people finding each other and themselves through the magic of music.

2022 American teen comedy-drama film written by D. B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett. The story follows two high school best friends and metal music lovers, Hunter and Kevin, who set out to start a metal band, against societal norms. The film was released on Netflix on April 8, 2022.

