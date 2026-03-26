This movie is an example of priorities, when the system prioritizes mass influence they drop the woke requirements. Thre is no Queer, no Trannies and no overt woke subtext here. The priority is showing you where they want to take the Justice System, so when you arrive tgere it seems prefetermined or a natural development.

This already exists in China by the way, they try enemies of the state in A.I. courts, with A.I. Prosecutors aftr A.I. investigators find the evidence aganst the target...then their organs are harvested for profit.

The story makes the A.I. to be the hero, saving lives and emoting past programming parameters to save human lives. Mistakes were made but people are to blame not the A.I.

When woke gets in the way, it is dropped. The priorities are revealed.

Plot:

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

Released: 2026

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Casts: Michael C. Mahon, Renata Ribeiro, Ryan Hailey, Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, Noah Fearnley, Kenneth Choi, Kylie Rogers, Kali Reis, Rafi Gavron, Philicia Saunders, Jeff Pierre, Jamie McBride, John Bubniak, Mark Daneri, Stephen Corliss

Link:

https://www.moviesjoytv.co/watch-movie/mercy-2026

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