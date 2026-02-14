This movie was really well done. The story was generaly great, well acted and well directed. Funny british humour. The main actress was awesome in this role. I hate that this movie normalizes state assisted suicide, but the rest of the movie was great. It would suck to lose the use of our body. They snuck in the propagandising of state assisted suicide, murder machine.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 110 min.

Story: A small town girl is caught between dead-end jobs. A high-profile, successful man becomes wheelchair bound following an accident. The man decides his life is not worth living until the girl is hired for six months to be his new caretaker. Worlds apart and trapped together by circumstance, the two get off to a rocky start. But the girl becomes determined to prove to the man that life is worth living and as they embark on a series of adventures together, each finds their world changing in ways neither of them could begin to imagine.

