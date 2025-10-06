This is an oddly likable movie about a guy who is just drifting in life, who falls in love and goes for the girl. Nothing goes as planned, but this is a funny, likable movie, with a surprisingly good ending. You willl see.

Plot:

Management

A traveling saleswoman, who sells cheap art to small companies and motels, has a fling with an aimless, underachieving motel manager who then pursues her all over the United States. Management is a comeedy and romance film which is directed by Stephen Belber.

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Actor: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Zahn, Woody Harrelson

Director: Stephen Belber

Country: United States

Duration: 94 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2008

