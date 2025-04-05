I really liked this movie. It celebrates having an unexpected baby and having everything turn out all right. People make mistakes and pay for it, but truth, honesty and courage are what make things better. Great movie. Love the cast.



Summaries



Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were 5, so they couldn't possibly be right for each other--or could they? When it comes to love, life and making the right choices, these two are their own worst enemies.



From the age of 5, Rosie Dunne and Alex Stewart have been best friends; as they take on life they just end up getting separated time and time again. When it comes to love it's just everyone else but each other.... But when will they realize they are meant to be together?





