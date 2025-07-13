I really enjoyed this sweet, good-natured movie showing family connections, human connections and falling in love after tragedy. There was no overt sexuality, it was clean and enjoyable to watch. I was really impressed with the acting, the story and the directing. Great job. Katherine Heigl was awesome in this.





A young woman on her way to a new life in the 1800's suddenly finds herself a widow. Now she must live with a recently widowed young man and his daughter. Can any of them find love again? 2003 made-for-television Christian drama film set in the 19th century, based on a series of books by Janette Oke. It originally aired on Hallmark Channel on April 13, 2003. It was directed by Michael Landon Jr.. It stars Katherine Heigl as a young woman named Marty Claridge and Dale Midkiff as a widower named Clark Davis.



Link:

https://lookmovie2.la/movies/view/0345591-love-comes-softly-2003



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!