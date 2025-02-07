This is a weird crime movie, that could only be set in America, that shows true love found by two odd good natured characters, trying to work through an evil world. The heroes are the in love couple trying to survive a series of insane events. The evil people are money collectors, druged out lunatics and corrupt cops. It has a great ending.

Small-time criminal Watty Watts attempts to rob a convenience store with his drug-addict buddy, Billy Mack Black. The robbery, however, leads to murder, and soon Watty leaves Billy behind and goes on the run with his beloved girlfriend, Starlene. Heading toward Mexico, the fugitive couple gets plenty of media coverage, until there are even more people on their trail. Can Watty and Starlene make it south of the border without getting caught?

