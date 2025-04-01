I actually liked this movie. I am not a fan of Angelina usually, but this movie was different. I was surprised. It is actually a reality check, get grounded, find the truth type of story. A prophet informs the main character that her entire life has no significance and is going to die, in just a couple days, which sparks her to actions, attempting to alter the design of her own life.



Synopsis:

Life or Something Like It is a 2002 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Herek. The film focuses on television reporter Lanie Kerrigan (Angelina Jolie) and her quest to find meaning in her life. The original music score was composed by David Newman



Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-teea-life-or-something-like-it-2002-online-free-m4ufree.html



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!