This was an excellent movie that showed a snapshot of the struggle of the ghetto system, without being overly racial or stereotypical. The script was excellent, the acting top notch and the story was great. You are responsible for your life improvement. Chess as a metaphor and a reality is excellently presented in this movie. I double recommend it.



Story:

Ex-felon, Eugene Brown, establishes a Chess Club for inner city teenagers in Washington, D.C.



