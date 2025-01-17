People think this is a pro-pedophile movie ( which is wrong), but they miss that subtext/second layer story here, Leon is a good man ( humans are complex contradictions neither fully evil or devine). He choses to save the little girl's life and then takes care of her. Notice he has a plant that he cares for despite being a hitman for hire. Mathilda is a confused little girl who learned from her awful sister and stepmom how to act toward men to get what rewards they want. She had a terrible life. Leon understands she does not know the gravitas of what she is saying most of the time, so he does everything possible to preserve her innocence and not hurt her feelings, delicatly redirecting her sexual advances. He cares for her as an adult towards a child. He acts to protect her innocence in ways that have not been lost already. He is an adult protecting a child, teaching her skills to survive a hostile world.

This movie is well-written, well-acted and complex. I really enjoyed that movie. You need the eyes to see past the first layer of explosions and licentiousness.

Predictive programming is complex.

PLOTLINE:

Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl, is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin, after her family is murdered. Léon and Mathilda form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns the assassin’s trade.

