This movie is excellent. It has love, war and history. It reveals true corruption, power and injustice. It is so well written, acted and directed. One of my gmfavorite movies of all time.





Plot

1994 , Drama, Romance, War

133 min.

In the early 1900s, three brothers and their father living in the remote wilderness of Montana are affected by betrayal, history, love, nature, and war.





Link:

https://www.lookmovie2.to/movies/view/0110322-legends-of-the-fall-1994



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!