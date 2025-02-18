This movie shows the corruption that is all around us, just below the surface of our fake society. The big gangsters run things, pretending to be the government. The smaller gangsters are at the edges, and good people are just trying to live through all this. This movie shows the difference between legal and lawful in many ways. Outlaws provide what people want, while the powerful manipulate to provide themselves and their friends, the most advantages. Only when the community came together and said no more, and were willing to die for freedom, did things get better for the common man. Underated movie.

Plot:

Lawless is a 2012 American crime drama film. Synopsis: Set in Depression-era Franklin County, Virginia, a trio of bootlegging brothers are threatened by a new special deputy and other authorities angling for a cut of their profits. Plot: In 1931, the Bondurant brothers—Forrest, Howard, and Jack—are running a successful moonshine business in the Piedmont region of Virginia.

Link:

