This movie starts out slow and painful, but turns around to be wonderful, funny and magical in the revelation of the good nature of people. I really like the concept that we can connect with people at any time, place, and it is worth the effort. I really like the message that when you grow a pair, are honest and treat people with due respect, there are great rewards. Also, the reconnecting of family was a powerful message.

In London for his daughter's wedding, a rumpled man finds his romantic spirits lifted by a new woman in his life. Last Chance Harvey is a 2008 American romantic drama film written and directed by Joel Hopkins. The screenplay focuses on two lonely people who tentatively forge a relationship during two days. Dustin Hoffman plays the title character, Harvey Shine, an American television commercial jingles composer who travels to England for his estranged daughter's wedding and promptly loses his job.

