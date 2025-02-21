This movie has a lot of heart. It is a reunification of an estranged father and son. The sacrifices parents make for their children. What it takes to be great. The power of health felt forgiveness. Finding love when you are not looking for it. Standing up for what is right. Great movie.

Storyline: Kodachrome (2017) Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, a father and son hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.

