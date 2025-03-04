Visually this movie is spectacular. It offers a deserved critisism of religion as a means of control. The target is Christianity, but the religeon and the peopĺe are unfairly grouped together. Evil works through institutions and the Catholic Church is one of the worst ofenders for corruption. Judaism the worst ofender. Christianity second. Islam third in line and fast taking first place. There are wonderful layers of meaning, story of cause and consequence. All round great movie. Must watch if you have not seen it yet. Great cast, acting, story and directing.

Story:

Kingdom of Heaven is a monumental epic about a guy who suddenly finds himself thrust into a decades-long war.

