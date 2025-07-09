I really enjoyed this movie. The caracters were well acted, well thought out, and the script was great. It was fun, entertaining and heartfelt. This movie has a special depth. A rare gem of a movie. I double recommend this movie.

Natalie (Elisabeth Harnois) is high school royalty, however, her queen-bee status falls apart if she falls for that new guy in the school. Although Keith (Jesse McCartney) ignores her in the beginning, they become friends -- although Natalie suspects that Keith has something to hide. As the free-spirited Keith shows Natalie the way to embrace what life provides, they develop nearer -- until a secret tests the bounds of their relationship

Link:

https://moviesjoytv.to/watch-movie/keith-8814.2807488

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAE ONLY !!!