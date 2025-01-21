This is an excellent comedy about going home after a while and acting like an idiot. I did this myself, just acting like a complete goof and not meaning to. What a train wreck. So, I totally identified with this movie. Mistakes were made, LOL.



Super funny, well acted and great cast.



Plot:

2005 American Christmas romantic comedy film directed by Roger Kumble, written by Adam 'Tex' Davis and starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris, Chris Klein and Christopher Marquette. The plot focuses on a formerly obese high school student who attempts to free himself from the friend zone after reconnecting with his best friend, with whom he is in love while visiting his hometown for Christmas.



Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-o9ea8-just-friends-2005



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!