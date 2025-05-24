Excellent movie, challenging our perceptions and showing the dark side of the Court system.

Plot:

While serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, family man Justin Kemp finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer.

Released: 2024-10-30

Genre: Crime, Drama

Casts: Amy Aquino, Cedric Yarbrough, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland, Leslie Bibb, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch,

Production: Clint Eastwood, David M. Bernstein, Erin Mast, Jeff Hubbard, Michael Anthony Brown, Stephen S. Campanelli

