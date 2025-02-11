This is a great movie showing how anything can be used to control you if someone can control it over you. Air, water, food....time. Never give up your God-given freedom because you will suffer the consequences or karma for that decision. This movie is thought-provoking, well-acted, beautifully shot and has a great script.

In Time is a 2011 American science fiction film made director Andrew Niccol, starring Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. Plot: In the year 2169, all of humanity has been genetically engineered to cease aging at age 25 and to be born with a digital clock, bearing a year's worth of time, on their left forearm. At the age of 25, the clock begins counting down, and when it reaches zero, that person dies.

