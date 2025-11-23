This movie depicts an America that does not exist anymore. Despite a cut throat office culture as its setting, this movie has a lot of heart, in a way that is rare in movies today. Lots of personal growth. I really lovee thos movie. So many great characters, greatvlimes, fun and many other wonderful attributes. I recomend.

• Genre:Comedy, Drama, Romance

• Director:Paul Weitz

• Starring:Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace, Scarlett Johansson, Marg Helgenberger

• Writers: Paul Weitz

• Release date: 14 Jan 2005

• Countries: United States

• Languages: English

• Runtime: 109 min

In Good Company (2004) Dan is a 51 year old executive who learns that his company is being restructured.

