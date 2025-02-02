I think this movie was sold as a watching Jessica Alba shake her butt money making movie. Instead, it turned out to be a movie about someone with a big heart, strong morals, sticking to their dream and helping those she can. This is a solid story about someone not giving in to the easy path. Resisting the pitfalls others are attracted to, and it works out in the end. This is one of the few movies actualky shows Gangsta culture as a dead end. The kids are great, the dancing is great, the acting is great. I really liked this movie.





Plot:

Honey Daniels (Jessica Alba) dreams of making a name for herself as a hip choreographer. When she is not busy hitting downtown clubs with her friends, she teaches dance classes in a nearby community centre at Harlem, N.Y., being a way to keep kids off the roads. Honey believes she has hit the jackpot when she meets a hot shot director (David Moscow) who casts her in one of his music videos. But, when he starts demanding sexual favors from her, then Honey makes a decision which may change her lifetime.



Released: 2003-11-24



Genre: Romance, Music, Family



Casts: Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer, Joy Bryant, Romeo Miller, David Moscow



Duration: 94 min



Country: United States of America



Production: NuAmerica Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Marc Platt Productions





Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-69e-honey-2003



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!