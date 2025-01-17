Redemption is available to us all while we are still alive; if you are breathing, you are not too late. This is the best faith-based movie I have seen, not preachy or cheesy. Great acting, great script and well done. We all fall from grace, but only the righteous get back up again and do not give up. The rewards are great in this life, though the path is not easy.

Plotline:

A pro ball player with a substance abuse problem is forced into rehab in his hometown, finding new hope when he gets honest about his checkered past, and takes on coaching duties for a misfit Little League team

