So this is a generally watchable movie, that has a lot of chracter growth throughout. Not woke. But still pushes the promiscuity and agism agle at you. Despite that the movie was well writen, with a good cast and thecacting was well done. I recomend. The kids in this movie were great.

• Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

• Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Lake Bell, Nat Wolff

• Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Storyline: Home Again (2017) Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her.

Link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.page/watch-movie-home-again-2017-21648.html

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