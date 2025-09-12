This movie was so well done. Surprisingly smart, relatable and cerebral in a way movies used to be. This movie is wonderfully not woke. Based on a true story and a great watch.
Plot:
A mild-mannered professor moonlighting as a fake hit man in police stings ignites a chain reaction of trouble when he falls for a potential client.
Link:
https://www1.123moviesme.online/hit-man-2024/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
I tried to follow your link but my browser said no dice, it is a dangerous site. You can watch it on netflix and there will be no drama. Just watched it for the second time.