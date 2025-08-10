This movie was so funny for so many reasons. I loved the Bas Rutten in this movie, it was a great role for him. He was such a great MMA fighter, with his street fighting videos, and then playing the role he did was excellent. Spin classes at the library lol. All the characters were great, the script was great, the acting superb, it was a good-natured movie. Lots of laughs. Cannot recommend enough.



2012 , Action, Comedy

105 min.

A high-school biology teacher looks to become a successful mixed martial arts fighter in an effort to raise money to prevent extracurricular activities from being axed at his cash-strapped school.





